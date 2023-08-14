Rishi Techtex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.96 crore, up 7.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.96 crore in June 2023 up 7.43% from Rs. 24.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 up 86.17% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2023 up 30.34% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2022.

Rishi Techtex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2022.

Rishi Techtex shares closed at 28.10 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.41% returns over the last 6 months and 6.04% over the last 12 months.