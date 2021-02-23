Remsons Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 81.31 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Dec'20 Net Sales/Income from operations 81.31 Other Operating Income -- Total Income From Operations 81.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 55.57 Purchase of Traded Goods -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.13 Power & Fuel -- Employees Cost 14.00 Depreciation 1.25 Excise Duty -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- R & D Expenses -- Provisions And Contingencies -- Exp. Capitalised -- Other Expenses 10.05 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.58 Other Income 1.30 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.88 Interest 1.16 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.72 Exceptional Items -- P/L Before Tax 3.72 Tax 1.07 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.65 Prior Year Adjustments -- Extra Ordinary Items -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.65 Minority Interest -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.65 Equity Share Capital 5.71 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.64 Diluted EPS 4.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.64 Diluted EPS 4.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- Share Holding (%) -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited