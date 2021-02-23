English
Remsons Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 81.31 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

February 23, 2021 / 02:38 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Remsons Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 81.31 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Remsons Ind shares closed at 149.10 on February 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.20% returns over the last 6 months and 90.54% over the last 12 months.

Remsons Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations81.31
Other Operating Income--
Total Income From Operations81.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials55.57
Purchase of Traded Goods--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.13
Power & Fuel--
Employees Cost14.00
Depreciation1.25
Excise Duty--
Admin. And Selling Expenses--
R & D Expenses--
Provisions And Contingencies--
Exp. Capitalised--
Other Expenses10.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.58
Other Income1.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.88
Interest1.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.72
Exceptional Items--
P/L Before Tax3.72
Tax1.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.65
Prior Year Adjustments--
Extra Ordinary Items--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.65
Minority Interest--
Share Of P/L Of Associates--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.65
Equity Share Capital5.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.64
Diluted EPS4.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.64
Diluted EPS4.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)--
Share Holding (%)--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)--
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 23, 2021 02:33 pm

