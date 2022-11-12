Reliance Comm Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.00 crore, down 9.56% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 123.00 crore in September 2022 down 9.56% from Rs. 136.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,838.00 crore in September 2022 down 13.18% from Rs. 1,624.00 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.00 crore in September 2022 down 450% from Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2021.
Reliance Comm shares closed at 2.50 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and -15.25% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Communications
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|123.00
|125.00
|136.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|123.00
|125.00
|136.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.00
|16.00
|18.00
|Depreciation
|34.00
|37.00
|39.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|139.00
|133.00
|124.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-63.00
|-61.00
|-45.00
|Other Income
|8.00
|4.00
|12.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-55.00
|-57.00
|-33.00
|Interest
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-67.00
|-69.00
|-45.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-67.00
|-69.00
|-45.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|2.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-67.00
|-69.00
|-47.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1,773.00
|-1,695.00
|-1,582.00
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,840.00
|-1,764.00
|-1,629.00
|Minority Interest
|1.00
|-2.00
|5.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.00
|1.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,838.00
|-1,765.00
|-1,624.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.70
|-6.43
|-5.92
|Diluted EPS
|-6.70
|-6.43
|-5.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.70
|-6.43
|-5.92
|Diluted EPS
|-6.70
|-6.43
|-5.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited