    Reliance Comm Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.00 crore, down 9.56% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.00 crore in September 2022 down 9.56% from Rs. 136.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,838.00 crore in September 2022 down 13.18% from Rs. 1,624.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.00 crore in September 2022 down 450% from Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2021.

    Reliance Comm shares closed at 2.50 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and -15.25% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Communications
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.00125.00136.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.00125.00136.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0016.0018.00
    Depreciation34.0037.0039.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses139.00133.00124.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-63.00-61.00-45.00
    Other Income8.004.0012.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-55.00-57.00-33.00
    Interest12.0012.0012.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-67.00-69.00-45.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-67.00-69.00-45.00
    Tax----2.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-67.00-69.00-47.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1,773.00-1,695.00-1,582.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,840.00-1,764.00-1,629.00
    Minority Interest1.00-2.005.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.001.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1,838.00-1,765.00-1,624.00
    Equity Share Capital1,383.001,383.001,383.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.70-6.43-5.92
    Diluted EPS-6.70-6.43-5.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.70-6.43-5.92
    Diluted EPS-6.70-6.43-5.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:44 pm