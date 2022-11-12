Reliance Comm Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.00 crore, down 9.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.00 crore in September 2022 down 9.56% from Rs. 136.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,838.00 crore in September 2022 down 13.18% from Rs. 1,624.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.00 crore in September 2022 down 450% from Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2021.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 2.50 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and -15.25% over the last 12 months.