Refnol Resin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.99 crore, down 3.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.99 crore in June 2023 down 3.42% from Rs. 10.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 13.07% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 up 2.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

Refnol Resin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2022.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 87.86 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.44% returns over the last 6 months and 110.70% over the last 12 months.