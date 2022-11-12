RCF Q2 Results | Net profit more than doubles to Rs 261 crore

Representative Image

State-owned Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) on November 12 posted a 123 percent rise in net profit at Rs 261.9 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal (Q2 FY23) that ended on September 30, against Rs 117.9 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total income increased to Rs 5,575.9 crore during the July-September quarter from Rs 2,612.4 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Expenses rose to Rs 5,286.3 crore as against Rs 2488.3 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year. The company's tax expense rose to Rs 53.74 crore from Rs 42.15 crore in September 2021, while finance cost increased to Rs 59.1 crore from Rs 16.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stood at Rs 404.9 crore vs Rs 186.8 crore (YoY) with a margin of 7.26 percent vs 7.15 percent (YoY).

Cost of material consumed soared 128% to Rs 2,59,602 crore and employee benefits expenses surged 12.8% to Rs 1,6427 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the margins front, the company's operating margin decreased to 7.26% from 7.96% posted in Q2 FY22. Meanwhile, net profit margin stood at 4.62% as against 5.25% recorded in Q2 FY22.

The company's statement mentioned that as per its assessment, there is no material operational and financial impact on account of an explosion that took place on October 19 this year during installation and commissioning of a new AC Unit in the control room of the GTG Plant of RCF Thal Unit.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, which produces chemical and fertilizers, is the public sector undertaking under the ownership of Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. It is fourth largest government owned-fertilizer-producer in the India.