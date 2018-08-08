Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Q1 profit up 12% at Rs 23 crore

State-owned Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers today reported 12 percent increase in net profit at Rs 22.99 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Its net profit stood at Rs 20.55 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 1,955.96 crore from Rs 1,563.12 crore in the year-ago period.

During the entire 2017-18 financial year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 78.80 crore on a total income of Rs 7,343.20 crore.