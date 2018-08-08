App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Q1 profit up 12% at Rs 23 crore

Total income increased to Rs 1,955.96 crore from Rs 1,563.12 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers today reported 12 percent increase in net profit at Rs 22.99 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Its net profit stood at Rs 20.55 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 1,955.96 crore from Rs 1,563.12 crore in the year-ago period.

During the entire 2017-18 financial year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 78.80 crore on a total income of Rs 7,343.20 crore.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 09:20 pm

tags #Business #Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers #RCF #Results

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.