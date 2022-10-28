Rane Holdings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.61 crore, up 18.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.61 crore in September 2022 up 18.81% from Rs. 33.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.08 crore in September 2022 up 22.99% from Rs. 17.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.95 crore in September 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 24.92 crore in September 2021.

Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 14.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.00 in September 2021.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 919.50 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.79% returns over the last 6 months and 52.80% over the last 12 months.