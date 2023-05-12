Rane Holdings Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 937.65 crore, up 19.69% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 937.65 874.25 783.38 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 937.65 874.25 783.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 515.10 522.14 443.97 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.04 2.28 4.61 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.64 -23.84 3.21 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 130.28 137.11 121.87 Depreciation 39.90 35.63 33.42 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 162.84 158.72 144.29 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.85 42.21 32.01 Other Income 10.56 31.65 8.52 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.41 73.86 40.53 Interest 17.05 13.72 8.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.36 60.14 32.38 Exceptional Items -11.03 -5.09 -0.66 P/L Before Tax 46.33 55.05 31.72 Tax 11.55 16.75 21.16 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.78 38.30 10.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.78 38.30 10.56 Minority Interest -10.79 -10.48 -5.93 Share Of P/L Of Associates -42.84 13.15 -23.33 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -18.85 40.97 -18.70 Equity Share Capital 14.28 14.28 14.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -13.20 28.69 -13.10 Diluted EPS -13.20 28.69 -13.10 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -13.20 28.69 -13.10 Diluted EPS -13.20 28.69 -13.10 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited