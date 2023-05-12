Rane Holdings Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 937.65 crore, up 19.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 937.65 crore in March 2023 up 19.69% from Rs. 783.38 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.85 crore in March 2023 down 0.8% from Rs. 18.70 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.31 crore in March 2023 up 54.58% from Rs. 73.95 crore in March 2022.
|Rane Holdings shares closed at 967.95 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.38% returns over the last 6 months and 63.46% over the last 12 months.
|Rane Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|937.65
|874.25
|783.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|937.65
|874.25
|783.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|515.10
|522.14
|443.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.04
|2.28
|4.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|23.64
|-23.84
|3.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|130.28
|137.11
|121.87
|Depreciation
|39.90
|35.63
|33.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|162.84
|158.72
|144.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|63.85
|42.21
|32.01
|Other Income
|10.56
|31.65
|8.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|74.41
|73.86
|40.53
|Interest
|17.05
|13.72
|8.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|57.36
|60.14
|32.38
|Exceptional Items
|-11.03
|-5.09
|-0.66
|P/L Before Tax
|46.33
|55.05
|31.72
|Tax
|11.55
|16.75
|21.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|34.78
|38.30
|10.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|34.78
|38.30
|10.56
|Minority Interest
|-10.79
|-10.48
|-5.93
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-42.84
|13.15
|-23.33
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-18.85
|40.97
|-18.70
|Equity Share Capital
|14.28
|14.28
|14.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.20
|28.69
|-13.10
|Diluted EPS
|-13.20
|28.69
|-13.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.20
|28.69
|-13.10
|Diluted EPS
|-13.20
|28.69
|-13.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited