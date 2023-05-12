English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rane Holdings Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 937.65 crore, up 19.69% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 937.65 crore in March 2023 up 19.69% from Rs. 783.38 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.85 crore in March 2023 down 0.8% from Rs. 18.70 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.31 crore in March 2023 up 54.58% from Rs. 73.95 crore in March 2022.Rane Holdings shares closed at 967.95 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.38% returns over the last 6 months and 63.46% over the last 12 months.
    Rane Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations937.65874.25783.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations937.65874.25783.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials515.10522.14443.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.042.284.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.64-23.843.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost130.28137.11121.87
    Depreciation39.9035.6333.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses162.84158.72144.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.8542.2132.01
    Other Income10.5631.658.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.4173.8640.53
    Interest17.0513.728.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.3660.1432.38
    Exceptional Items-11.03-5.09-0.66
    P/L Before Tax46.3355.0531.72
    Tax11.5516.7521.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.7838.3010.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.7838.3010.56
    Minority Interest-10.79-10.48-5.93
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-42.8413.15-23.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-18.8540.97-18.70
    Equity Share Capital14.2814.2814.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.2028.69-13.10
    Diluted EPS-13.2028.69-13.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.2028.69-13.10
    Diluted EPS-13.2028.69-13.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rane Holdings #Results
    first published: May 12, 2023 03:44 pm