Ramky Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 391.03 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.03 crore in December 2022 up 4.1% from Rs. 375.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.94 crore in December 2022 up 49.76% from Rs. 44.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.90 crore in December 2022 down 0.74% from Rs. 113.74 crore in December 2021.

Ramky Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 9.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.46 in December 2021.

Ramky Infra shares closed at 285.60 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.57% returns over the last 6 months and 24.20% over the last 12 months.