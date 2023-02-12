English
    Ramky Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 391.03 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramky Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 391.03 crore in December 2022 up 4.1% from Rs. 375.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.94 crore in December 2022 up 49.76% from Rs. 44.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.90 crore in December 2022 down 0.74% from Rs. 113.74 crore in December 2021.

    Ramky Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations391.03315.84375.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations391.03315.84375.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials100.3485.5681.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.3315.4710.86
    Depreciation7.345.964.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses190.57157.03186.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.4551.8392.71
    Other Income29.1135.2316.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.5687.06109.03
    Interest18.0317.8946.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax87.5369.1762.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax87.5369.1762.17
    Tax20.5819.1217.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.9450.0544.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.9450.0544.70
    Equity Share Capital69.2069.2069.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.677.236.46
    Diluted EPS9.677.236.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.677.236.46
    Diluted EPS9.677.236.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited