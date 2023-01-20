Ramco Cements Q3 PAT may dip 36.8% YoY to Rs. 52.2 cr: Motilal Oswal

Andhra Cements had taken loans from several banks, including IDFC First Bank, HDFC and Karur Vysya Bank, and amounts were disbursed during the period from 2012 to 2016. (representative image)

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Ramco Cements to report net profit at Rs. 52.2 crore down 36.8% year-on-year (up 354.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 26.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,956.2 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 12.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 41.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 260.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

