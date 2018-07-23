Ramco Cements Q1 PAT may dip 21% YoY to Rs. 123.1 cr: ICICI

ICICI has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Ramco Cements to report net profit at Rs. 123.1 crore down 21% year-on-year (down 12.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,178.9 crore, according to ICICI.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 10.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 261.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.