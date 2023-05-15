Rajshree Sugars Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 218.01 crore, up 24.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.01 crore in March 2023 up 24.36% from Rs. 175.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.40 crore in March 2023 down 42.3% from Rs. 40.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.66 crore in March 2023 up 17.81% from Rs. 52.34 crore in March 2022.

Rajshree Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.24 in March 2022.

Rajshree Sugars shares closed at 37.85 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.68% returns over the last 6 months and 15.75% over the last 12 months.