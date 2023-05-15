English
    Rajshree Sugars Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 218.01 crore, up 24.36% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 218.01 crore in March 2023 up 24.36% from Rs. 175.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.40 crore in March 2023 down 42.3% from Rs. 40.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.66 crore in March 2023 up 17.81% from Rs. 52.34 crore in March 2022.

    Rajshree Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.24 in March 2022.

    Rajshree Sugars shares closed at 37.85 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.68% returns over the last 6 months and 15.75% over the last 12 months.

    Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations218.01139.04175.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations218.01139.04175.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials222.7958.46215.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-103.9255.59-117.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.2510.238.63
    Depreciation5.906.145.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.8328.1125.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.16-19.4937.70
    Other Income1.602.748.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.76-16.7446.41
    Interest2.664.455.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.10-21.1941.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax53.10-21.1941.13
    Tax29.70--0.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.40-21.1940.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.40-21.1940.55
    Equity Share Capital33.1433.1433.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.06-6.4012.24
    Diluted EPS7.06-6.4012.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.06-6.4012.24
    Diluted EPS7.06-6.4012.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
