    Rajshree Polypa Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.17 crore, up 29.77% Y-o-Y

    November 24, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajshree Polypack are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.17 crore in September 2022 up 29.77% from Rs. 50.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2022 up 9.53% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.33 crore in September 2022 up 23.22% from Rs. 6.76 crore in September 2021.

    Rajshree Polypa EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in September 2021.

    Rajshree Polypa shares closed at 164.50 on November 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.82% returns over the last 6 months and -12.03% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.1768.3050.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.1768.3050.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.1546.4132.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.580.871.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.17-4.10-0.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.805.474.34
    Depreciation3.273.163.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.599.116.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.607.383.33
    Other Income0.460.280.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.067.663.75
    Interest1.671.280.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.396.383.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.396.383.03
    Tax0.921.610.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.474.762.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.474.762.26
    Equity Share Capital11.4511.2311.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.184.242.01
    Diluted EPS2.184.242.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.184.242.01
    Diluted EPS2.184.242.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

