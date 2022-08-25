English
    Rajshree Polypa Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.30 crore, up 40.32% Y-o-Y

    August 25, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajshree Polypack are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.30 crore in June 2022 up 40.32% from Rs. 48.67 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2022 up 79.49% from Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.82 crore in June 2022 up 61.25% from Rs. 6.71 crore in June 2021.

    Rajshree Polypa EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.36 in June 2021.

    Rajshree Polypa shares closed at 254.75 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.99% returns over the last 6 months and 57.25% over the last 12 months.

    Rajshree Polypack
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.3051.4948.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.3051.4948.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.4132.0536.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.870.420.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.100.97-5.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.474.644.07
    Depreciation3.162.482.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.117.196.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.383.743.78
    Other Income0.280.180.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.663.914.15
    Interest1.280.940.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.382.973.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.382.973.57
    Tax1.610.770.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.762.202.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.762.202.65
    Equity Share Capital11.2311.2311.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.241.972.36
    Diluted EPS4.241.97--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.241.972.36
    Diluted EPS4.241.97--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 25, 2022 09:00 am
