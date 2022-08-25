Rajshree Polypa Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.30 crore, up 40.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.30 crore in June 2022 up 40.32% from Rs. 48.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2022 up 79.49% from Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.82 crore in June 2022 up 61.25% from Rs. 6.71 crore in June 2021.

Rajshree Polypa EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.36 in June 2021.

Rajshree Polypa shares closed at 254.75 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.99% returns over the last 6 months and 57.25% over the last 12 months.