Rajesh Exports Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,331.43 crore, down 12.82% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajesh Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,331.43 crore in September 2022 down 12.82% from Rs. 1,527.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.82 crore in September 2022 down 21.26% from Rs. 51.84 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.03 crore in September 2022 down 21.22% from Rs. 52.08 crore in September 2021.

    Rajesh Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in September 2021.

    Rajesh Exports shares closed at 757.25 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.17% returns over the last 6 months and 5.28% over the last 12 months.

    Rajesh Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,331.431,298.071,527.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,331.431,298.071,527.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,269.931,204.871,442.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.4461.0131.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.011.031.00
    Depreciation0.210.240.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.460.460.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.3730.4750.63
    Other Income0.450.771.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.8231.2451.84
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.8231.2451.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.8231.2451.84
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.8231.2451.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.8231.2451.84
    Equity Share Capital29.5329.5329.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.381.061.76
    Diluted EPS1.381.061.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.381.061.76
    Diluted EPS1.381.061.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Rajesh Exports #Results
    first published: Nov 21, 2022 09:00 am