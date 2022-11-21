Rajesh Exports Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,331.43 crore, down 12.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,331.43 crore in September 2022 down 12.82% from Rs. 1,527.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.82 crore in September 2022 down 21.26% from Rs. 51.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.03 crore in September 2022 down 21.22% from Rs. 52.08 crore in September 2021.

Rajesh Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in September 2021.

Rajesh Exports shares closed at 757.25 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.17% returns over the last 6 months and 5.28% over the last 12 months.