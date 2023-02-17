Rajesh Exports Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,634.18 crore, up 3.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajesh Exports are:Net Sales at Rs 1,634.18 crore in December 2022 up 3.68% from Rs. 1,576.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.15 crore in December 2022 up 10.1% from Rs. 54.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.36 crore in December 2022 up 10.01% from Rs. 54.87 crore in December 2021.
Rajesh Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in December 2021.
|Rajesh Exports shares closed at 763.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.04% returns over the last 6 months and -7.37% over the last 12 months.
|Rajesh Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,634.18
|1,331.43
|1,576.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,634.18
|1,331.43
|1,576.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,602.49
|1,269.93
|1,529.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-29.82
|19.44
|-10.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.05
|1.01
|1.04
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|0.46
|0.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|59.70
|40.37
|54.63
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.45
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|60.15
|40.82
|54.63
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|60.15
|40.82
|54.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|60.15
|40.82
|54.63
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|60.15
|40.82
|54.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|60.15
|40.82
|54.63
|Equity Share Capital
|29.53
|29.53
|29.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.04
|1.38
|1.85
|Diluted EPS
|2.04
|1.38
|1.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.04
|1.38
|1.85
|Diluted EPS
|2.04
|1.38
|1.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited