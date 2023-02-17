English
    Rajesh Exports Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,634.18 crore, up 3.68% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajesh Exports are:Net Sales at Rs 1,634.18 crore in December 2022 up 3.68% from Rs. 1,576.22 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.15 crore in December 2022 up 10.1% from Rs. 54.63 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.36 crore in December 2022 up 10.01% from Rs. 54.87 crore in December 2021.
    Rajesh Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in December 2021.Rajesh Exports shares closed at 763.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.04% returns over the last 6 months and -7.37% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,634.181,331.431,576.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,634.181,331.431,576.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,602.491,269.931,529.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.8219.44-10.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.051.011.04
    Depreciation0.210.210.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.540.460.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.7040.3754.63
    Other Income0.450.450.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.1540.8254.63
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.1540.8254.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax60.1540.8254.63
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.1540.8254.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.1540.8254.63
    Equity Share Capital29.5329.5329.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.041.381.85
    Diluted EPS2.041.381.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.041.381.85
    Diluted EPS2.041.381.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

