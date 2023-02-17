Rajesh Exports Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,634.18 crore, up 3.68% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,634.18 1,331.43 1,576.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,634.18 1,331.43 1,576.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,602.49 1,269.93 1,529.90 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.82 19.44 -10.06 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.05 1.01 1.04 Depreciation 0.21 0.21 0.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.54 0.46 0.48 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.70 40.37 54.63 Other Income 0.45 0.45 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.15 40.82 54.63 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.15 40.82 54.63 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 60.15 40.82 54.63 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.15 40.82 54.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.15 40.82 54.63 Equity Share Capital 29.53 29.53 29.53 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.04 1.38 1.85 Diluted EPS 2.04 1.38 1.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.04 1.38 1.85 Diluted EPS 2.04 1.38 1.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited