Rajesh Exports Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85,806.38 crore, up 32.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85,806.38 crore in March 2022 up 32.99% from Rs. 64,522.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.53 crore in March 2022 down 52.68% from Rs. 292.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.20 crore in March 2022 down 45.21% from Rs. 327.08 crore in March 2021.

Rajesh Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.93 in March 2021.

Rajesh Exports shares closed at 551.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.44% returns over the last 6 months and 5.77% over the last 12 months.