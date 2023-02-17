English
    Radico Khaitan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 792.15 crore, down 76.04% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Radico Khaitan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 792.15 crore in December 2022 down 76.04% from Rs. 3,306.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.23 crore in December 2022 down 22.63% from Rs. 79.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.56 crore in December 2022 down 17.45% from Rs. 120.61 crore in December 2021.

    Radico Khaitan EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.92 in December 2021.

    Radico Khaitan shares closed at 1,101.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.57% returns over the last 6 months and 10.24% over the last 12 months.

    Radico Khaitan
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations792.15761.393,306.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations792.15761.393,306.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials469.28472.54414.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.650.52-0.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.12-28.02-1.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.5440.1835.34
    Depreciation17.0617.1916.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses78.58----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.38186.112,740.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.7872.89102.06
    Other Income2.720.941.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.5073.83103.67
    Interest6.094.053.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.4169.78100.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax76.4169.78100.54
    Tax19.3917.9623.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.0251.8276.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.0251.8276.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates4.202.672.52
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates61.2354.4979.13
    Equity Share Capital26.7326.7326.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.584.085.92
    Diluted EPS4.584.085.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.584.085.92
    Diluted EPS4.584.085.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Radico Khaitan #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am