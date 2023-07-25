English
    Quick Heal Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.43 crore, down 15.81% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quick Heal Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.43 crore in June 2023 down 15.81% from Rs. 61.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.88 crore in June 2023 down 4393.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.47 crore in June 2023 down 340.69% from Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quick Heal Tech shares closed at 151.55 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.00% returns over the last 6 months and -24.15% over the last 12 months.

    Quick Heal Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.4349.2961.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.4349.2961.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.410.250.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.061.320.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.46-0.150.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.3337.9537.11
    Depreciation2.933.733.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.2925.9021.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.13-19.71-2.79
    Other Income4.739.963.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.40-9.750.40
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.40-9.750.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.40-9.750.40
    Tax-0.52-3.200.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.88-6.550.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.88-6.550.30
    Equity Share Capital53.0753.0758.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.43-1.230.05
    Diluted EPS-2.43-1.230.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.43-1.230.05
    Diluted EPS-2.43-1.230.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

