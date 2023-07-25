Quick Heal Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.43 crore, down 15.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.43 crore in June 2023 down 15.81% from Rs. 61.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.88 crore in June 2023 down 4393.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.47 crore in June 2023 down 340.69% from Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2022.

Quick Heal Tech shares closed at 151.55 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.00% returns over the last 6 months and -24.15% over the last 12 months.