    Quick Heal Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.44 crore, down 15.78% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Quick Heal Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.44 crore in June 2023 down 15.78% from Rs. 61.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.76 crore in June 2023 down 7188.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.35 crore in June 2023 down 343.53% from Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quick Heal Tech shares closed at 166.65 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.53% returns over the last 6 months and -16.59% over the last 12 months.

    Quick Heal Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.4449.2861.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.4449.2861.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.410.250.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.061.320.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.46-0.150.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.3337.9537.12
    Depreciation2.933.733.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.1826.0821.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.01-19.90-2.90
    Other Income4.7310.063.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.28-9.840.30
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.28-9.840.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.28-9.840.30
    Tax-0.52-3.200.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.76-6.640.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.76-6.640.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-12.76-6.640.18
    Equity Share Capital53.0753.0758.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.40-1.250.03
    Diluted EPS-2.40-1.250.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.40-1.250.03
    Diluted EPS-2.40-1.250.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

