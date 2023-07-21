Quick Heal Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.44 crore, down 15.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.44 crore in June 2023 down 15.78% from Rs. 61.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.76 crore in June 2023 down 7188.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.35 crore in June 2023 down 343.53% from Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2022.

Quick Heal Tech shares closed at 166.65 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.53% returns over the last 6 months and -16.59% over the last 12 months.