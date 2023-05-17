Purohit Constr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, up 166% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in March 2023 up 166% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 130.16% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Purohit Constr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.

Purohit Constr shares closed at 7.60 on May 12, 2023 (BSE)