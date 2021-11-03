Punjab & Sind Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 617.12 crore, up 0.6% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 617.12 crore in September 2021 up 0.6% from Rs. 613.43 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 218.28 crore in September 2021 up 154.4% from Rs. 401.27 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 248.81 crore in September 2021 up 7.51% from Rs. 231.43 crore in September 2020.

Punjab & Sind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.72 in September 2020.

Punjab & Sind shares closed at 18.20 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)