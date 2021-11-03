MARKET NEWS

Punjab & Sind Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 617.12 crore, up 0.6% Y-o-Y

November 03, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab & Sind Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 617.12 crore in September 2021 up 0.6% from Rs. 613.43 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 218.28 crore in September 2021 up 154.4% from Rs. 401.27 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 248.81 crore in September 2021 up 7.51% from Rs. 231.43 crore in September 2020.

Punjab & Sind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.72 in September 2020.

Punjab & Sind shares closed at 18.20 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)

Punjab & Sind Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,150.711,167.421,264.99
(b) Income on Investment528.22476.47487.93
(c) Int. on balances With RBI29.3019.5416.06
(d) Others32.6926.9931.14
Other Income204.20349.19199.07
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,123.801,111.411,186.69
Employees Cost366.12338.01416.84
Other Expenses206.39179.30164.23
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies248.81410.89231.43
Provisions And Contingencies150.7877.30863.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax98.03333.59-632.39
Tax-120.25159.74-231.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities218.28173.85-401.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period218.28173.85-401.27
Equity Share Capital4,052.674,052.67701.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.97.0797.0783.06
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.540.43-5.72
Diluted EPS0.540.43-5.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.540.43-5.72
Diluted EPS0.540.43-5.72
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA9,822.809,054.968,673.16
ii) Net NPA2,287.772,206.703,306.52
i) % of Gross NPA14.5413.3314.06
ii) % of Net NPA3.813.615.87
Return on Assets %0.720.59-1.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Punjab & Sind Bank #Punjab & Sind #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2021 10:22 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.