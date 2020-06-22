Punj Comm Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore, down 39.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore in March 2020 down 39.06% from Rs. 9.99 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2020 down 105.69% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2020 down 139.52% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2019.

Punj Comm shares closed at 17.83 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 32.27% returns over the last 6 months and 11.44% over the last 12 months.