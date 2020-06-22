Punj Comm Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore, down 39.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore in March 2020 down 39.06% from Rs. 9.99 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2020 down 105.69% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2020 down 139.52% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2019.
Punj Comm shares closed at 17.83 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 32.27% returns over the last 6 months and 11.44% over the last 12 months.
|Punjab Communications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.09
|9.14
|9.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.09
|9.14
|9.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.65
|3.01
|2.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.35
|1.50
|3.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.52
|0.16
|0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.11
|7.14
|6.69
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.10
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.13
|1.69
|1.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.72
|-4.45
|-3.80
|Other Income
|2.66
|2.31
|2.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.06
|-2.13
|-1.38
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.06
|-2.14
|-1.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.06
|-2.14
|-1.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.06
|-2.14
|-1.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.06
|-2.14
|-1.49
|Equity Share Capital
|12.02
|12.02
|12.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.55
|-1.78
|-1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-2.55
|-1.78
|-1.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.55
|-1.78
|-1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-2.55
|-1.78
|-1.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:13 am