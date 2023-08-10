Punj Comm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.13 crore, up 92.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.13 crore in June 2023 up 92.98% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2023 up 28.99% from Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 up 90% from Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2022.

Punj Comm shares closed at 31.66 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.91% returns over the last 6 months and -12.78% over the last 12 months.