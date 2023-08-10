English
    Punj Comm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.13 crore, up 92.98% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.13 crore in June 2023 up 92.98% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2023 up 28.99% from Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 up 90% from Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2022.

    Punj Comm shares closed at 31.66 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.91% returns over the last 6 months and -12.78% over the last 12 months.

    Punjab Communications
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.133.351.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.133.351.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.200.380.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.08--0.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.180.580.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.814.186.23
    Depreciation0.050.050.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.550.430.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.38-2.28-6.27
    Other Income1.912.451.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.480.17-4.36
    Interest0.010.020.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.480.15-4.36
    Exceptional Items-2.62----
    P/L Before Tax-3.100.15-4.36
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.100.15-4.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.100.15-4.36
    Equity Share Capital12.0212.0212.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.580.12-3.63
    Diluted EPS-2.580.12-3.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.580.12-3.63
    Diluted EPS-2.580.12-3.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

