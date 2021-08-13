Punj Comm Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore, up 8.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore in June 2021 up 8.01% from Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2021 up 14.1% from Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021 up 13.07% from Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2020.

Punj Comm shares closed at 33.85 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)