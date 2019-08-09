Punj Comm Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore, down 34.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore in June 2019 down 34.32% from Rs. 12.25 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2019 down 1305.88% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2019 down 734.21% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2018.

Punj Comm shares closed at 14.49 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.50% returns over the last 6 months and -48.43% over the last 12 months.