Punj Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore, up 59.62% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore in December 2022 up 59.62% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 up 50.83% from Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 up 51.87% from Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2021.

    Punjab Communications
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.353.281.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.353.281.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.782.040.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.220.00--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.19-0.41-0.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.074.926.25
    Depreciation0.070.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.741.090.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.72-4.42-5.86
    Other Income1.841.832.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.87-2.59-3.81
    Interest0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.88-2.59-3.82
    Exceptional Items---6.94--
    P/L Before Tax-1.88-9.53-3.82
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.88-9.53-3.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.88-9.53-3.82
    Equity Share Capital12.0212.0212.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.56-7.93-3.17
    Diluted EPS-1.56-7.93-3.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.56-7.93-3.17
    Diluted EPS-1.56-7.93-3.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
