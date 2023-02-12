Punj Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore, up 59.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore in December 2022 up 59.62% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 up 50.83% from Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 up 51.87% from Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2021.

Punj Comm shares closed at 31.95 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.98% returns over the last 6 months and -20.92% over the last 12 months.