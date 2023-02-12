Punj Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore, up 59.62% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore in December 2022 up 59.62% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 up 50.83% from Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 up 51.87% from Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2021.
Punj Comm shares closed at 31.95 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.98% returns over the last 6 months and -20.92% over the last 12 months.
|Punjab Communications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.35
|3.28
|1.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.35
|3.28
|1.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.78
|2.04
|0.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.22
|0.00
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|-0.41
|-0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.07
|4.92
|6.25
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.74
|1.09
|0.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.72
|-4.42
|-5.86
|Other Income
|1.84
|1.83
|2.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.87
|-2.59
|-3.81
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.88
|-2.59
|-3.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-6.94
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.88
|-9.53
|-3.82
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.88
|-9.53
|-3.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.88
|-9.53
|-3.82
|Equity Share Capital
|12.02
|12.02
|12.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-7.93
|-3.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-7.93
|-3.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-7.93
|-3.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-7.93
|-3.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited