Punj Comm Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore, down 30.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore in December 2020 down 30.32% from Rs. 9.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2020 down 21.69% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2020 down 23.65% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2019.

Punj Comm shares closed at 20.15 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.76% returns over the last 6 months and 75.22% over the last 12 months.