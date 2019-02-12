Punj Comm Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore, down 15.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore in December 2018 down 15.2% from Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2018 up 26.25% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2018 up 32.23% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2017.

Punj Comm shares closed at 19.25 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -34.75% returns over the last 6 months and -56.74% over the last 12 months.