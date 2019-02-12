Punj Comm Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore, down 15.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore in December 2018 down 15.2% from Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2018 up 26.25% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2018 up 32.23% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2017.
Punj Comm shares closed at 19.25 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -34.75% returns over the last 6 months and -56.74% over the last 12 months.
|
|Punjab Communications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.11
|14.32
|9.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.11
|14.32
|9.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.04
|3.79
|4.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.95
|4.36
|2.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|-0.20
|-0.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.19
|6.08
|6.05
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.12
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.71
|2.23
|1.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.93
|-2.05
|-4.42
|Other Income
|2.36
|2.36
|2.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.57
|0.31
|-2.27
|Interest
|0.12
|0.07
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.69
|0.25
|-2.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.69
|0.25
|-2.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.69
|0.25
|-2.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.69
|0.25
|-2.29
|Equity Share Capital
|12.02
|12.02
|12.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.55
|0.25
|-1.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.55
|0.25
|-1.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.55
|0.25
|-1.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.55
|0.25
|-1.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited