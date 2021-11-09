MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PTC India Financial Services Q2 profit rises 65% to Rs 52 crore

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (Earning Portfolio) improved to 4.14 per cent in Q2FY22 compared to 3.70 per cent in Q2FY21.

PTI
November 09, 2021 / 10:49 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

PTC India Financial Services (PFS) on Tuesday reported a 65 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 51.46 crore for the September 2021 quarter.

The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 31.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

However, the total income during July-September quarter also fell to Rs 242.34 crore, against Rs 297.98 crore in the year-ago period, PFS said.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (Earning Portfolio) improved to 4.14 per cent in Q2FY22 compared to 3.70 per cent in Q2FY21. Capital adequacy ratio for the quarter stood at 26.06 per cent hereby providing strong cushion for growth and expansion, it said.

"The total outstanding credit i.e. aggregate of loan assets and non-fund based commitments against sanctioned loans, stood at Rs 9,633 crore as on 30th September, 2021. Loan assets aggregated to Rs 9,290 crore and outstanding non-fund-based commitments aggregated to Rs 343 crore," it said.

Close
Fresh loans of Rs 541 crore sanctioned and further disbursements of Rs 433 crore have been made during the quarter in the areas of sustainable financing, it added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #PTC India Financial Services #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2021 10:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.