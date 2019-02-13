PSL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.60 crore, up 101.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PSL are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.60 crore in December 2018 up 101.55% from Rs. 14.19 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.55 crore in December 2018 up 18.68% from Rs. 31.42 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2018 up 59.59% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2017.
PSL shares closed at 0.85 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -59.52% returns over the last 6 months and -79.52% over the last 12 months.
|
|PSL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.60
|23.61
|14.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.60
|23.61
|14.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.01
|8.68
|3.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.51
|-3.87
|1.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.21
|9.77
|6.53
|Depreciation
|24.16
|24.16
|27.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.44
|8.23
|12.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.73
|-23.36
|-37.49
|Other Income
|4.18
|2.79
|6.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.55
|-20.57
|-31.42
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.55
|-20.57
|-31.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.55
|-20.57
|-31.42
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.55
|-20.57
|-31.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.55
|-20.57
|-31.42
|Equity Share Capital
|124.93
|124.93
|124.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.05
|-1.65
|-2.52
|Diluted EPS
|-2.05
|-1.65
|-2.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.05
|-1.65
|-2.52
|Diluted EPS
|-2.05
|-1.65
|-2.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited