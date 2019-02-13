PSL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.60 crore, up 101.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.60 crore in December 2018 up 101.55% from Rs. 14.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.55 crore in December 2018 up 18.68% from Rs. 31.42 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2018 up 59.59% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2017.

PSL shares closed at 0.85 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -59.52% returns over the last 6 months and -79.52% over the last 12 months.