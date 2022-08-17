Promact Impex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 146.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 146.79% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 up 18.5% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Promact Impex shares closed at 3.25 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.26% returns over the last 6 months and -10.96% over the last 12 months.