    Prime Sec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.58 crore, down 5.57% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.58 crore in December 2022 down 5.57% from Rs. 15.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2022 down 30.82% from Rs. 5.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2022 down 33.04% from Rs. 7.87 crore in December 2021.

    Prime Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.586.6415.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.586.6415.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.864.375.86
    Depreciation0.280.270.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.300.050.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.043.241.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.70-1.297.65
    Other Income1.292.06--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.990.777.65
    Interest0.180.120.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.810.657.59
    Exceptional Items--0.83--
    P/L Before Tax4.811.487.59
    Tax0.950.692.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.860.795.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.860.795.58
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.860.795.58
    Equity Share Capital16.1215.9315.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.210.251.94
    Diluted EPS1.150.241.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.210.251.94
    Diluted EPS1.150.241.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited