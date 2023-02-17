Preeti Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore, down 4.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore in December 2022 down 4.65% from Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 55.09% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 55.07% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

Preeti Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2021.

Preeti Sec shares closed at 27.35 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.25% returns over the last 6 months and 26.04% over the last 12 months.