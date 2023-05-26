English
    Precision Camsh Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 168.80 crore, up 12.34% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precision Camshafts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 168.80 crore in March 2023 up 12.34% from Rs. 150.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.04 crore in March 2023 down 13.61% from Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.61 crore in March 2023 down 7.47% from Rs. 32.00 crore in March 2022.

    Precision Camsh EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.71 in March 2022.

    Precision Camsh shares closed at 165.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.04% returns over the last 6 months and 66.40% over the last 12 months.

    Precision Camshafts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations168.80150.60150.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations168.80150.60150.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.4553.8256.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.60-0.56-8.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.7920.1918.34
    Depreciation8.299.629.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.1655.4657.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.5112.0617.54
    Other Income7.8220.465.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3232.5122.77
    Interest1.460.820.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.8731.6921.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.8731.6921.91
    Tax5.838.935.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.0422.7616.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.0422.7616.25
    Equity Share Capital94.9994.9994.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.482.401.71
    Diluted EPS1.482.401.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.482.401.71
    Diluted EPS1.482.401.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 26, 2023