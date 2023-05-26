Precision Camsh Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 168.80 crore, up 12.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.80 crore in March 2023 up 12.34% from Rs. 150.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.04 crore in March 2023 down 13.61% from Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.61 crore in March 2023 down 7.47% from Rs. 32.00 crore in March 2022.

Precision Camsh EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.71 in March 2022.

Precision Camsh shares closed at 165.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.04% returns over the last 6 months and 66.40% over the last 12 months.