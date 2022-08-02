Prakash Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 895.49 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 895.49 crore in June 2022 down 13.12% from Rs. 1,030.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.15 crore in June 2022 up 5.89% from Rs. 40.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.59 crore in June 2022 up 3.34% from Rs. 99.27 crore in June 2021.

Prakash Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.28 in June 2021.

Prakash Ind shares closed at 53.70 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)