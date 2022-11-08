Power Grid Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,150.57 crore, up 8.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,150.57 crore in September 2022 up 8.61% from Rs. 10,266.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,650.16 crore in September 2022 up 8.11% from Rs. 3,376.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,624.72 crore in September 2022 up 2.85% from Rs. 9,358.30 crore in September 2021.

Power Grid Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.84 in September 2021.

Power Grid Corp shares closed at 226.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.75% returns over the last 6 months and 19.56% over the last 12 months.