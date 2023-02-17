English
    Power Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,639.14 crore, up 2.42% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Power Finance Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19,639.14 crore in December 2022 up 2.42% from Rs. 19,175.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,860.25 crore in December 2022 up 7.82% from Rs. 3,580.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18,762.47 crore in December 2022 up 8.29% from Rs. 17,326.29 crore in December 2021.

    Power Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 14.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.56 in December 2021.

    Power Finance shares closed at 150.25 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.10% returns over the last 6 months and 24.59% over the last 12 months.

    Power Finance Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19,503.9619,306.2219,115.33
    Other Operating Income135.1829.8360.42
    Total Income From Operations19,639.1419,336.0519,175.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost121.6891.43104.71
    Depreciation14.1211.919.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-400.99371.061,778.60
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,179.49853.135.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18,724.8418,008.5217,277.77
    Other Income23.518.3439.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18,748.3518,016.8617,317.02
    Interest12,129.3611,412.8811,235.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6,618.996,603.986,081.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6,618.996,603.986,081.54
    Tax1,377.901,374.651,187.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5,241.095,229.334,893.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5,241.095,229.334,893.91
    Minority Interest-1,380.85-1,294.07-1,313.65
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,860.253,935.263,580.26
    Equity Share Capital2,640.082,640.082,640.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.6214.9113.56
    Diluted EPS14.6214.9113.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.6214.9113.56
    Diluted EPS14.6214.9113.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
