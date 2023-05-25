English
    Pokarna Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 161.64 crore, down 20.9% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pokarna are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.64 crore in March 2023 down 20.9% from Rs. 204.34 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.69 crore in March 2023 down 46.84% from Rs. 20.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.27 crore in March 2023 down 23.36% from Rs. 46.02 crore in March 2022.

    Pokarna EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.49 in March 2022.

    Pokarna shares closed at 387.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.49% returns over the last 6 months and -19.49% over the last 12 months.

    Pokarna
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations161.64112.91204.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations161.64112.91204.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.0253.1283.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.130.080.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.29-16.882.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.5713.9413.03
    Depreciation10.4410.5610.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.0038.5759.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.1813.5334.89
    Other Income3.650.580.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.8314.1135.78
    Interest11.499.708.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.344.4126.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.344.4126.89
    Tax2.661.786.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.692.6220.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.692.6220.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.692.6220.11
    Equity Share Capital6.206.206.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.450.856.49
    Diluted EPS3.450.856.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.450.856.49
    Diluted EPS3.450.856.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 11:03 pm