Piramal Phytoca Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore, down 49.18% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piramal Phytocare are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore in September 2018 down 49.18% from Rs. 12.16 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2018 up 57.1% from Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2018 up 60.99% from Rs. 3.23 crore in September 2017.
Piramal Phytoca shares closed at 29.30 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -34.89% returns over the last 6 months and -39.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|Piramal Phytocare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.18
|6.92
|12.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.18
|6.92
|12.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.23
|0.35
|0.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.63
|1.64
|7.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.16
|-0.17
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.13
|1.69
|3.05
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|3.37
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.29
|6.44
|1.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.27
|-3.04
|-3.28
|Other Income
|--
|0.05
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.27
|-2.99
|-3.24
|Interest
|0.12
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.39
|-2.99
|-3.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.39
|-2.99
|-3.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.39
|-2.99
|-3.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.39
|-2.99
|-3.24
|Equity Share Capital
|25.96
|25.96
|25.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-1.20
|-1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-1.20
|-1.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-1.20
|-1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-1.20
|-1.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited