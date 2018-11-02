Piramal Phytoca Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore, down 49.18% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piramal Phytocare are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore in September 2018 down 49.18% from Rs. 12.16 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2018 up 57.1% from Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2018 up 60.99% from Rs. 3.23 crore in September 2017.

Piramal Phytoca shares closed at 29.30 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -34.89% returns over the last 6 months and -39.53% over the last 12 months.