    Pidilite Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,382.43 crore, up 14.3% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pidilite Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,382.43 crore in March 2023 up 14.3% from Rs. 2,084.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 290.69 crore in March 2023 down 8.63% from Rs. 318.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 456.90 crore in March 2023 up 2.1% from Rs. 447.52 crore in March 2022.

    Pidilite Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.26 in March 2022.

    Pidilite Ind shares closed at 2,450.70 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.60% returns over the last 6 months and 11.42% over the last 12 months.

    Pidilite Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,382.432,709.702,084.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,382.432,709.702,084.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,122.111,344.471,169.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods193.26226.98191.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.3025.66-167.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost265.42260.97225.06
    Depreciation61.3857.4945.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses405.84383.84323.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax374.72410.29296.17
    Other Income20.803.21105.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax395.52413.50401.63
    Interest6.9210.094.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax388.60403.41396.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax388.60403.41396.76
    Tax97.91107.1578.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities290.69296.26318.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period290.69296.26318.16
    Equity Share Capital50.8350.8350.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.725.836.26
    Diluted EPS5.715.826.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.725.836.26
    Diluted EPS5.715.826.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

