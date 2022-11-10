English
    Pidilite Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,011.15 crore, up 14.65% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pidilite Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,011.15 crore in September 2022 up 14.65% from Rs. 2,626.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 332.44 crore in September 2022 down 11.27% from Rs. 374.65 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 510.85 crore in September 2022 down 9.34% from Rs. 563.49 crore in September 2021.

    Pidilite Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.37 in September 2021.

    Pidilite Ind shares closed at 2,652.25 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.59% returns over the last 6 months and 10.88% over the last 12 months.

    Pidilite Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,011.153,101.112,626.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,011.153,101.112,626.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,589.831,565.361,277.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods233.08249.77136.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-45.99-7.1519.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost303.24315.73273.13
    Depreciation63.6461.3260.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses431.12447.92369.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax436.23468.16489.26
    Other Income10.9810.6813.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax447.21478.84503.16
    Interest11.689.0312.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax435.53469.81490.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax435.53469.81490.80
    Tax100.86115.71115.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities334.67354.10374.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period334.67354.10374.88
    Minority Interest-5.31-3.91-0.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.083.420.65
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates332.44353.61374.65
    Equity Share Capital50.8350.8350.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.546.967.37
    Diluted EPS6.546.957.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.546.967.37
    Diluted EPS6.546.957.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

