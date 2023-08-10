Pidilite Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,275.11 crore, up 5.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,275.11 crore in June 2023 up 5.61% from Rs. 3,101.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 468.16 crore in June 2023 up 32.39% from Rs. 353.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 730.38 crore in June 2023 up 35.22% from Rs. 540.16 crore in June 2022.

Pidilite Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 9.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.96 in June 2022.

Pidilite Ind shares closed at 2,603.60 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.41% returns over the last 6 months and -1.26% over the last 12 months.