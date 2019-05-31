Photon Capital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 96.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 96.67% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019 up 20.27% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 160% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2018.

Photon Capital shares closed at 61.50 on March 26, 2019 (BSE)