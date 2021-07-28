Pfizer Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 749.17 crore, up 45.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 749.17 crore in June 2021 up 45.5% from Rs. 514.89 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 199.91 crore in June 2021 up 60.63% from Rs. 124.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 297.98 crore in June 2021 up 46.43% from Rs. 203.49 crore in June 2020.

Pfizer EPS has increased to Rs. 43.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 27.20 in June 2020.

Pfizer shares closed at 6,005.85 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.59% returns over the last 6 months and 37.52% over the last 12 months.