Persistent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,254.47 crore, up 37.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,254.47 crore in March 2023 up 37.65% from Rs. 1,637.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 251.51 crore in March 2023 up 25.14% from Rs. 200.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 425.14 crore in March 2023 up 31.52% from Rs. 323.25 crore in March 2022.

Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 33.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 26.30 in March 2022.

Persistent shares closed at 4,472.20 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.79% returns over the last 6 months and 11.60% over the last 12 months.