English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost till 30th April.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Persistent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,254.47 crore, up 37.65% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Persistent Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,254.47 crore in March 2023 up 37.65% from Rs. 1,637.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 251.51 crore in March 2023 up 25.14% from Rs. 200.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 425.14 crore in March 2023 up 31.52% from Rs. 323.25 crore in March 2022.

    Persistent EPS has increased to Rs. 33.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 26.30 in March 2022.

    Persistent shares closed at 4,472.20 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.79% returns over the last 6 months and 11.60% over the last 12 months.

    Persistent Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,254.472,169.371,637.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,254.472,169.371,637.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,578.681,561.611,007.37
    Depreciation69.7368.3551.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses259.48206.20349.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax346.59333.20230.04
    Other Income8.8332.7642.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax355.42365.96272.11
    Interest14.8313.524.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax340.59352.44267.18
    Exceptional Items---29.66--
    P/L Before Tax340.59322.79267.18
    Tax89.0784.8366.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities251.51237.95200.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period251.51237.95200.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates251.51237.95200.99
    Equity Share Capital76.4376.4376.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.6531.9026.30
    Diluted EPS32.9131.1426.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.6531.9026.30
    Diluted EPS32.9131.1426.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #persistent #Persistent Systems #Results
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 09:44 am