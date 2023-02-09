English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pepsi sales rise 10% in the fourth quarter on price hikes

    Pepsi’s net income fell 60% to $535 million, largely due to a $1.5 billion impairment charge for its SodaStream brand and other assets.

    Associated Press
    February 09, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST
    Pepsi co

    Pepsi co

    PepsiCo reported better-than-expected sales in the fourth quarter after hiking prices for its drinks and snacks.

    Revenue rose more than 10% to $28 billion. That was better than the $26.8 billion Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

    Pepsi’s net income fell 60% to $535 million, largely due to a $1.5 billion impairment charge for its SodaStream brand and other assets. Without one-time items, Pepsi earned $1.67 per share in the October-December period, beating analysts’ forecast of $1.65.

    Higher prices helped it navigate rising costs for fuel as well as commodities like cooking oil and potatoes, the company said Thursday.