Paushak Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.76 crore, up 64.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.76 crore in December 2022 up 64.01% from Rs. 34.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.02 crore in December 2022 up 109.33% from Rs. 7.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.63 crore in December 2022 up 80.25% from Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2021.

Paushak Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 48.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.29 in December 2021.

