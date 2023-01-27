English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Paushak Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.76 crore, up 64.01% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paushak are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.76 crore in December 2022 up 64.01% from Rs. 34.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.02 crore in December 2022 up 109.33% from Rs. 7.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.63 crore in December 2022 up 80.25% from Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2021.

    Paushak
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.7649.8234.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.7649.8234.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.6213.608.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.11-3.27-2.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.906.365.41
    Depreciation3.403.292.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.7516.5811.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.9913.278.87
    Other Income1.244.660.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.2317.939.28
    Interest0.040.090.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.1917.849.27
    Exceptional Items1.70----
    P/L Before Tax19.8917.849.27
    Tax4.864.752.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.0213.097.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.0213.097.18
    Equity Share Capital3.083.083.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS48.7342.4723.29
    Diluted EPS48.7342.4723.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS48.7342.4723.29
    Diluted EPS48.7342.4723.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited