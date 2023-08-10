Pasupati Acrylo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119.81 crore, down 52.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.81 crore in June 2023 down 52.21% from Rs. 250.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2023 down 88.93% from Rs. 10.93 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2023 down 80.69% from Rs. 17.19 crore in June 2022.

Pasupati Acrylo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2022.

Pasupati Acrylo shares closed at 30.35 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.30% returns over the last 6 months and -8.17% over the last 12 months.