Panchsheel Org Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.36 crore, up 37.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.36 crore in June 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 15.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2022 up 105.52% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2022 up 83.58% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2021.

Panchsheel Org EPS has increased to Rs. 3.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.38 in June 2021.

Panchsheel Org shares closed at 29.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)